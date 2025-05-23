City of Bozeman breaks ground on Story Mill Park splash pad

BOZEMAN — Story Mill Park is getting a splash of excitement as construction crews broke ground on a brand-new splash pad this past Monday.

"We’re in Three Forks now, but I still travel from Three Forks to come here sometimes. But when we lived here, we came all the time," says local parent Jessica Guthmiller.

Surfs Up in Story Mill Park: New Splash Pad Promises to Make a Big Splash

She says that on hot days, she would drive her kids all the way to Belgrade to use the Lewis and Clark splash pad, and is excited about a new one in Bozeman.

"Every hot day that was too hot to play outside, that’s where we’d go. Splash pads are a lot of fun for the kids, and you don’t have to worry too much about their swimming skills," she says.

The splash pad was always included in the master plan of the park; it just took several years to obtain the funding.

But some nearby residents wrote in concerns about the removal of trees, and the proximity of construction to homes.

To which Bozeman’s Planning and Development Manager, Addi Jadin, clarifies, "I think what people are seeing is that trees are being removed because we also have a parking lot project being done that is related to the splash pad. We really needed more parking because we knew the splash pad would be really popular."

Some parents say that even now, it can be difficult to find parking during peak hours.

"I think there’s been a few times when everyone is on break or during the summertime—it’s very packed," says Yelizaveta Grevich, another parent I caught up with at Story Mill.

But Jadin says the city is working with the Bridger View Neighborhood to screen the parking lot being built just a few feet away.

"So, there will be a row of lilacs and then we’ll try to do something like fences or evergreens just because we don’t want cars and vehicles shining in the front door of some people’s homes," she says.

Jadin adds that water will be recycled and reused thanks to a pump system already built into the restrooms, and visitors can expect fun, themed features for the pad itself.

"The features we’re choosing to try and fit in with the larger themes going on at Story Mill Park. So, there’s some cattails and reeds that will spray and smaller rock and log features," Jadin says.

The city expects the splash pad to be up and running before the end of summer 2025.