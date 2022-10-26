City of Bozeman announces 4-point plan for safer streets

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night the city of Bozeman announced its plans to increase street safety across the city. Their hope is that with this 4-pronged approach they’ll be able to make the streets of Bozeman safer for everyone including pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists.

“I was pleased. It surprised me that the city acted this quickly,” says Bozeman resident Michael Smith.

Smith was excited to hear that the city of Bozeman is looking to implement more safety measures across the city.

“People see this and react to it,” says Smith.

The city’s transportation department says that the 4-point plan builds on plans already implemented when it comes to building roads.

“When we build new streets and we revise old ones we're going to that in a way that supports all modes,” says Ross.

Moving forward the city plans to increase spending with safety in mind. Plans include changing light systems to prioritize pedestrians and changing speed limits across town.

“We’re looking at integrating more separated bike and pedestrian infrastructure,” says Ross.

Policing will also increase. They say Bozeman Police will be enforcing more speeding violations, red light violations, and failure to yield.

“Focusing on enforcement of safety critical items,” says Ross.

The last item that the plan focuses on is education so that drivers, bikers, and pedestrians know the rules of the road.

“Organize and help distribute the education materials that are already out there- all in information at our fingertips already to be safe walkers, bikers and pedestrians,” says Smith.

Smith says he’s looking forward to more protection while he’s on the streets around town.

“As a bicyclist, I’m more comfortable- a little bit more comfortable and as a driver, I’m more comfortable too,” says Smith.

The city says it will release a more detailed plan on its website later in the week.