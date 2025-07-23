City of Bozeman and GVLT join forces to create new bike park

BOZEMAN — Get on your bikes and ride!

Bike enthusiasts of all ages received an unexpected gift today with the news that a new community bike park is planned for Bozeman.

The Bozeman City Commission has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) to create a new community bike park named Bikefill. The proposed park will span 66 acres of vacant land between Snowfill Recreation Area and the former city landfill, transforming previously impacted land into a top-tier biking facility that aims to relieve pressure on Bozeman's local trail system.

The park's natural topography will accommodate over five miles of trails suitable for riders of all ages and skill levels. Planned features include:

Beginner-friendly areas: Smooth trails, pump tracks, and skills zones designed to help new riders learn and build confidence.

Intermediate trails: Miles of cross-country paths and professionally constructed cyclocross features.

Advanced options: Technical flow trails and dirt jumps for experienced riders.

Many trails will be designed to accommodate adaptive mountain bikes, ensuring accessibility for all users.

Additionally, the project includes city-funded enhancements to McIlhattan Road, the primary access route to Bikefill, along with a new parking lot that will also serve the Snowfill area.

“We’ve been dreaming about this park for more than a decade,” said Chet Work, Executive Director of GVLT. “Bikefill is a transformative opportunity for our community that will create an enduring asset and engage residents with the land around them.”

The total cost of the project is estimated at $4.5 million, with $3.8 million already secured or identified, thanks to contributions from several lead donors and the City of Bozeman. GVLT has launched its largest fundraising campaign to close the remaining $700,000 gap by the end of summer.

Community members will have the chance to provide input on the park’s design during a public engagement process this fall.

“This MOU brings us one step closer to making this bike park a reality,” said Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham. “Bikefill not only fosters community partnerships but also creates a space for people of all ages and skill levels to come together. We look forward to hearing everyone’s ideas.”

Following community feedback and design finalization, construction is expected to begin next spring.

Bikefill will function as a public-private partnership involving GVLT, the City of Bozeman, and the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association (SWMMBA).

“Our community has passionately advocated for more mountain bike-specific trails, and the Bikefill Project directly addresses that demand,” stated Laura Littman, President of The Dirt Concern, the Bozeman chapter of SWMMBA. “We are committed to ensuring this park reflects the community's input, creating a space that truly unites riders of all skill levels.”

Additional advisory groups involved in the project include Bozeman Youth Cycling, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), Bozeman Cyclocross, and Eagle Mount.

For more information about the Bikefill Community Bike Park and to make a donation, visit gvlt.org/bikefill.

