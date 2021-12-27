Christmas Tree Recycling open for the season

BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman announced their Christmas Tree Recycling is open for the season.

Thanks to the Forestry Division, the city is offering recycling sites for your to compost your holiday tree. Trees will be recycled into natural compost/mulch and this year will be used in Lindley Park.

Please remove ALL ornaments, lights, wire, twine, etc. but do not cut the tree into smaller pieces. Whole trees are more easily managed by the equipment, officials say.

Wreaths and garlands are not accepted. The city cannot chip this material for mulch. Please dispose of these items properly.

This is a service for Bozeman residents, not for commercial disposal of leftover inventory.

Locations