Christmas tree drop-off sites now open in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman has announced that Christmas tree recycling is now available for city residents.

According to the city's website, the Forestry Division recycles the trees as a courtesy, using the resulting compost as organic cover at select sites.

There are three drop-off sites available:

The lower parking lot of the Softball Complex on Haggerty Lane (entrance on Haggerty)

Christie Fields (enter off East Mason Street, just east of the playground)

Gallatin County Regional Park - (entrance on West Oak, drop site is near the BMX bike area)

The City additionally posted the following guidelines:

Trees will be recycled into a natural compost/mulch. Please remove ALL ornaments, lights, wire, twine, etc.

Please DO NOT cut the tree into smaller pieces! Whole trees are more easily managed by our equipment.

Wreaths and garlands are not accepted. We cannot chip this material for mulch. Please dispose of these items properly.

This is a service for Bozeman residents, NOT for commercial disposal of leftover inventory.

If you have questions or concerns, you can reach city officials at (406) 582-3225.