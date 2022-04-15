Chills and thrills: Anaconda ghost town featured on new travel channel show

ANACONDA— The ghosts that reside in the buildings at Gunslinger Gulch in Anaconda were featured in a new travel channel show, Ghost Town Terror.

On 52 acres of land near Anaconda, Montana, 19 buildings make up the ghost town Gunslinger Gulch.

"I was looking for an income-producing property when I decided to leave Washington and this came up and I thought it was just the perfect fit," said Karen Broussard, owner of Gunslinger Gulch.

Broussard says the transition to turn the town into one large bed and breakfast was easy as it had been a dude ranch before.

Within days of her and her family’s arrival, they reportedly began to hear voices and see people who weren’t there. The story of Gunslinger Gulch caught the attention of producers working with the Travel Channel, which created a six-episode series on the town called The Ghost Town Terror.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS Within days of her and her family’s arrival, they reportedly began to hear voices and see people who weren’t there. The story of Gunslinger Gulch caught the attention of producers working with the Travel Channel, which created a six-episode series on the town called The Ghost Town Terror.

"Had an idea of what was going to happen and then the investigators came in and things kind of went off on a different narrative, in a different direction and we were not involved with a lot of what was taking place so we weren’t sure what was really going on," said Broussard.

The most haunted buildings on the property are the Saloon, Brothel, Boarding House, log cabin, and church.

After seeing ghostly apparitions and experiencing paranormal activity, Broussard says every day brings something new.

Since the show began, Broussard has been dealing with an increase in bookings, especially from members of paranormal investigation teams

"There’s a strong interest and some of it’s good, some of it’s bad. Some people are scared, and I always tell people not all of our guests have an experience here," said Broussard.

Gunslinger Gulch is preparing for its next overnight paranormal investigation on May 27.

