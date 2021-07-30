BOZEMAN — There will be a Children's Business Fair in Bozeman on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will feature 10 booths, each staffed by a young person with their own product or service.

The 10 children were given two weeks of training earlier this month after pitching their ideas to event sponsors.

The first week was dedicated to helping the kids plan and develop their idea, and giving them tools and training to put their ideas into action.

The second week prepared them for the business fair by finalizing their product/service, designing their booths, and helping them practice their pitch to potential customers.

The event will be at 802 North Wallace in Bozeman.