Chick-fil-A confirms plans for Bozeman location

BOZEMAN — In an email to MTN News, Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirmed a Bozeman location of the popular fast-food chicken restaurant is in the works.

"While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in Bozeman at I90 and 19th Avenue," the email stated.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc. the restaurant is working its way through the City of Bozeman approval process. No timeline for when the Bozeman location will open was available.

The email continued, "We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

More information about Chick-fil-A, its food and people is available at the Chick-fil-A website.