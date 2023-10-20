Cheerleading team in Bozeman raising funds to buy new uniforms for national competition

Motion Athletics is hosting a cheerleading camp next weekend to raise money for new uniforms for when the Senior Elite team competes in nationals. Olivia Moe, 17, is hopeful this camp will help them reach their goal.

"We've been working hard, raising money and hopefully can just finish off the season with new uniforms," says Moe.

Cora Degraw has been with the gym for 11 years. She dreams of cheering for Montana State University but says it's bittersweet to see her time here come to an end.

"I have loved every year that I've been here and I am just super excited though for the season," says Degraw.

The cheer team needs to raise around $6,500 for new uniforms, and Coach Brittany Sterkel says they are putting in the work.

"Since they're getting to that age that we want to have a little bit of accountability, a little work to put into it. They are doing this camp to put in some time for that," says Coach Sterkel. "They're also bagging groceries at local grocery stores to raise money and doing some additional fundraisers as well."

The camp is for ages 3 to 12, and all proceeds go to funding their uniforms. Coach Sterkel is hopeful her girls wear their dream uniforms for one last season.

"It's really awesome to see our young Montana team, you know, go against these big gyms all over the country," says Coach Sterkel. "And they do well. They do really well."

For Degraw, she's confident their team will succeed.

"We have an awesome team that is just unstoppable and it's going to be great," says Degraw.

The camp takes place on October 28. To find out more details, visit the Motion Athletics website.