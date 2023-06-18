Check it out: Dogs take dive at Anderson Dog Park

On Saturday, dozens of dogs and their owners spent their morning participating in a dock diving competition at Anderson Dog Park.

This is the second annual event that was put on by Run Dog Run; big dogs and small dogs participated in the fun. Each dog was given two chances to make a jump in the pond. Some pups loved it and others—well, not so much.

The goal of the event was to make improvements to the dog park located at the Gallatin County Regional Park. Around 20 dogs made the dive, creating a big splash, and the winner jumped a whopping 18 feet, 8 inches.



“I heard about it like half an hour before it started. I was like, you know, he can jump pretty far. So we cruised over and we cruised over and yeah, he did," says Dog Owner Austin Dayton.

The winning dogs for each category went home with prizes.

"I felt like a dad at a tee-ball game,” says Dayton.