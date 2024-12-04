Changes at Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport take flight

BELGRADE — As you head to Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport this holiday season, you're sure to notice some construction. And that's because it's a part of Montana's largest airport renovation project.

“The bigger the crowds out there, people don't want to stand in a big crowd. So they come into the store and browse,” says Anita Garlock, Assistant Manager at Yellowstone Forever.

Garlock overlooks a crowded baggage claim outside the Yellowstone Forever store as passengers arrive the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“Nine times out of ten, they'll purchase something,” says Garlock.

More crowds have meant more business after the airport moved some of its baggage claim for the east terminal project.

“This will remain as is, really for about the next two years,” says BZN CEO Brian Sprenger.

The airport spent the last 6 months retrofitting A gates and baggage claim to minimize the construction impact.

“Two of our gates are no longer there. And then also at baggage claim, we've had to condense down from three, baggage claims carousels down two,” says Sprenger.

The goal? For passengers not to notice construction.

“Minimal impact as we can. We're at that point where the next two years will be relatively stable for passengers coming through the terminal,” says Sprenger.

The terminal at Montana’s busiest airport will nearly double in size when the project is finished

“From 300,000 to 500,000 square feet,” says Sprenger.

Travelers should expect to see the airport in construction mode for at least two years. Phased openings will take place with wrapping up by the end of the decade

“The final part of the project will probably be about five years from now,” says Sprenger.

For Garlock the final product will be worth the construction chaos.

“It can be noisy just from the construction, but it's going to be beautiful in the end, so it's going to be worth it,” says Garlock.

