Central Valley Fire District names new fire chief

BELGRADE - Central Valley Fire District has a new Fire Chief after Ron Lindroth resigned earlier this year.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Greg Tryon was nominated as the new fire chief for Central Valley Fire District where he comes from Issaquah Washington.

As he steps into the role of chief he says his goals for the department are forming partnerships with nearby departments.

As the department continues to grow he hopes to help the department keep up with the growth by getting people the right care, reducing calls and looking towards future growth of the department.

“This fire department has been so busy growing so fast we haven't been focused on the development of our people and they have been sort of winging it and they are doing an amazing job. My job is to help catch up to them and to help guide them into the future,” says Tryon.

The next step to finalizing his role as chief is to finish his contract.

