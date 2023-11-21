Central Valley Fire District discusses next steps after fire chief resigns

The Central Valley Fire District is looking for its third fire chief since September, but that’s not the biggest news for the Belgrade fire house.

“We’re trying to keep up the best we can but we’re charting into some waters we haven’t been in before,” said Jake Zlomie.

Zlomie used to be a fire marshal for Central Valley Fire, but as of last Tuesday, he’s the acting fire chief. For now at least.

Lonnie Rash, the previous chief, resigned from his position on Nov. 10. His resignation came just two months after being on the job. He’s the fourth fire chief they’ve lost since 2022.

“Anytime we have a shift in leadership, it’s challenging for the entire agency,” said Zlomie.

Rash stepped down three days after the November 7 election when voters turned down a 30 mill operating levy for the fire district, which would have added about $2 million dollars to CVFD’s annual budget.

“We were disappointed in the results from the mill levy,” said Zlomie. “Now we’re trying to see how we can adapt and move forward in our next steps.”

Because without the mill, they need to reduce expenses.

One idea the self-governed station is leaning toward: coming under the umbrella of the City of Belgrade.

“It would be a great opportunity for us to continue to work together as Belgrade is growing rapidly,” said Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell.

Cardwell says CVFD falling under the city’s administration would also cut down on costs.

“Things like human resources, information technology, finance services, core administrative functions could be shared between us,” said Cardwell.

Zlomie says the fire board may reach a decision on how to move forward by its next meeting on Dec. 12.

“There’s definitely some challenges going forward,” said Zlomie. “It’s a tough time.”

But in the meantime?

“We’ll still be there to answer the call. We will adapt and overcome,” said Zlomie.