Central Valley Fire Chief placed on paid administrative leave

BELGRADE - Central Valley Fire District’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted recently to place Chief Ron Lindroth on administrative leave.

“Alright, I make a motion to place Chief Lindroth, fire chief, on paid administrative leave immediately," one of the trustees said during the meeting.

After which, all four board trustees voted in favor of during the last board meeting on November 9th.

KBZK

“Motion’s been carried," said board chairman, Ty Elliot. "All in approval of the motion please say I (I). Opposed? Okay, motion carries.”

So what led to the vote to place Lindroth on leave? That part still remains unclear.

MTN News reached out to Lindroth who declined to comment and referred us to talk to the board of trustees. But Elliot has not responded to multiple attempts for an interview.

Records from the August 17th board meeting show concerns were expressed from the local 4939 Union over communication issues from Chief Lindroth, and during the October 12th meeting, it was stated that during Chief Lindroth’s 9 and a half year tenure, 13 members have left the department, but that was the same pattern under previous leadership.

Chief Lindroth will remain on paid administrative leave while an investigation occurs.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th at 5:30 pm at station 1.

Central Valley Fire serves 36,000 residents in Belgrade, River Rock, Valley Center, Four Corners, Springhill, Dry Creek, and the Reese Creek community, as well as assisting other local departments.