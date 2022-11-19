Watch Now
Cat-Griz: Where to find your last-minute tickets for the Brawl of the Wild

Secondary sources can be a good way to find tickets if you're careful
With secondary sources offering tickets for the sold-out Cat-Griz game, MSU officials urge caution when purchasing
Posted at 7:41 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 21:41:50-05

BOZEMAN — With such a big football game like Cat-Griz less than 24 hours away, it is important to be aware of ticket scalping.

With the game being sold out, there are several different secondary sources that people can purchase tickets through. However, the University has no control over ticket sales through these secondary sources.

“I would just advise people to be very careful and to buy from any trusted sources that they they can find,” says MSU spokesperson, Michael Becker.

Stubhub has tickets starting at $270 for the standing room. Prices jump up to $1,080 for row 33 in the stadium. Vivid Seats also has good deals with tickets ranging from $308 to $887.

“Buyer beware and really take a good look at those deals. If it's a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” says Becker.

Becker says there will be MSU police patrolling outside of the game for any kind of suspicious activity such as illegal ticket sales.

“We will have an elevated police presence of the game so if there is any illegal activity going on, people can find a police officer to report those concerns," says Becker.

