BUTTE — Butte is joining a state-wide network of volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children in the foster care system, and they’re looking for people to participate as volunteers.

"So, today my role is that of a child. My name is Marla. I’m a 16-year-old with a three-month-old baby and I’m pregnant and I have been placed in shelter care," says Chamene Plum, the executive director of CASA of Hill County located in Havre and surrounding areas.

Plum is one of dozens gathered in Butte for the state-wide Montana CASA conference. CASA is an abbreviated term that stands for “court appointed special advocate”.

Plum and others are participating in a role-playing experience that allows them to see the legal system through the eyes of a child.

"It let's me see what the child is going through, what the mindset is, all the appointments set on them: they have to see the doctor, they have to see the psychologist," says Plum.

Throughout the daunting process, the child that Plum is playing, also has to meet with an attorney and a visitation specialist, sign up for school, meet with a therapist, and make new friends.

"They are living in a strange home with people they don’t know telling them what to do. Um... yeah. It’s a lot," says Plum.

April Barnings, the state-wide leader of Montana CASA and Guardian Ad Litem Association says Butte will finally join Montana CASA as the 16th program in the state at the beginning of 2026.

"We’re super excited that we’ll be opening a program here, a program called CASA of Butte-Silver Bow," says April Barnings, the executive director of Montana CASA.

WATCH: Volunteers advocate for children with new CASA program

CASA comes to Butte

Barnings says the local CASA program will work for judges in the dependency and neglect system in Butte.

"The judges recognize the need to have more advocacy. So, we advocate for the best interests of the child. We are working in partnership with the attorney guardian ad litems to help serve all of the children in need," says Barnings.

To become a volunteer advocate for children with the new Butte CASA program, visit MTCASA.