Cancer Support Community set for Rays of Hope

BOZEMAN — Chet interviews Jodi Weak, CSC Development Director, about the upcoming fundraiser, Rays of Hope.

According to their website, the annual gala, Rays of Hope, is Cancer Support Community Montana’s largest fundraiser and supports year-round education and exercise programs, support groups, and individual counseling for youth and adults impacted by cancer, all free-of-charge.

Barnard Construction presents the annual Cancer Support Community Rays of Hope Gala Reimagined. Join Cancer Support Community the week of October 11th through the 15th for Gala Week activities. Follow Cancer Support Community live on Facebook for all the action and keep an eye out for Chet Layman to make a few appearances on October 15. Buy raffle tickets for an amazing vacation getaway, bid on silent auction items, and watch all the fun unfold during the Cancer Support Community Rays of Hope Gala Week. Call 406-582-1600 for more information.

Monday October 11 – Silent Auction Opens

Tuesday October 12 – Sharing of Hope Individuals Awards on CSCMT Facebook

Wednesday October 13 – Sharing of Hope Business Awards on CSCMT Facebook

Friday October 15 – Raffle Drawing at 3pm on CSCMT Facebook, Community is Stronger than Cancer video debut, Live Drive kick off on CSCMT Facebook

Wednesday October 20 – Silent Auction closes at noon

