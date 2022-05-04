Cancer Support Community Montana to hold treadmill fundraiser

BOZEMAN - Jodi Week, Bozeman Executive Director for Cancer Support Community Montana, appeared on today's Montana This Morning to talk about the annual Run The Mill fundraiser for Give Big Gallatin Valley.

Jodi explains the organization is hoping to raise $60,000 this year during Give Big Gallatin Valley. She says Run the Mill has become very popular as a fundraiser. She also notes that all services provided by Cancer Support Community Montana are offered free of charge - but by no means are they free to provide, that’s why this fundraiser is so important.

Week also says from 11-2 on Friday, folks can come y the office in Bozeman, make a donation and enjoy a Bar-B-Que.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS

Here's some information about the event:

RUN THE MILL FOR CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY MONTANA

MAY 5, 2022 @ 6:00PM - MAY 6, 2022

Run the Mill is a Treadmill Challenge put on by Bozeman Running Company that benefits Cancer Support Community Montana during Gallatin Valley’s

GIVE BIG 24-hour event! The event kicks off at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 5th and we celebrate the finish at 6:00 pm on Friday, May 6th!

HOW IT WORKS:

– A total of 4 treadmills will be set up at Bozeman Running Company (rain or shine).

– 30-minute time slots are available for sign-up. Sign up for 1 slot, 2 slots, or 10 continuous slots. Run, walk, jog, dance. This is your own personal challenge! This is the first step in participating, so sign up for your time slot(s) here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4faca622aafa7-brcs

– Once you’ve signed up for your time slots, create your personal GiveGab fundraising account. Share your fundraising message to your friends and family via social media, email, etc. GiveGab is the primary avenue for fundraising for CSCMT during this event. Fundraising starts at 6 pm on May 5th and ends at 6 pm on May 6th.

Register for your GiveGab fundraising account here:

https://www.givebiggv.org/organizations/cancer-support-community-montana

If you have questions or concerns regarding your treadmill sign up and/or your fundraising account, please email Jasmine at

jasmine@cancersupportmontana.org

