BOZEMAN — For the first time in two years, Cancer Support Community Montana holding its annual Gala in person. Jodi Weak, the Bozeman Executive Director for CSC says this is a major fundraiser, and being able to once again have it in person will be a benefit for CSC. She says to make it easy for those who want to attend, it will be come-as-you-are and hosted in Building-1 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Weak noted that while all the programs offered by Cancer Support Community Montana are free to participants, they do cost money to run. The Gala features both a live and silent auction and the silent auction items are available to be bid on right now by going to the Cancer Support Community Montana website. Montana This Morning’s Chet Layman will once again serve as Emcee for the event.

Montana This morning will also feature a different program offered by Cancer Support Community in the week leading up to the Gala. The Gala begins at 6 pm on Friday, October 14th. The Montana This Morning Cancer Support Community features will run each morning from Monday, October 10 through Friday, October 14th.