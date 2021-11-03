Can The Griz 2021: Bozeman looks to take the win in 2021

BOZEMAN - According to Jill Holder, the annual Can The Griz food drive is one of the more important efforts to help communities meet the rising demand to help ease food insecurity.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS This year Can The Griz begins this Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, and runs until the morning of November 20th.

Holder is the executive director of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and she says the annual food drive is important for the food bank, so much so she says it sometimes accounts for a third of all the donations the food bank receives in a year.

According to Kim Cleary from the MSU Office of Community Engagement, MSU looking to avenge a loss to the Griz last year. She says MSU students can easily sign-up to volunteer by just heading over to canthegriz.com….and look for the volunteer tab.

Cleary says that the website also has a list of locations where community members can make donations to the food drive.

Holder says last year the Gallatin Valley Food Bank collected 150,290 pounds of food and $252,893 in monetary donations. All combined that amounted to 403,183 pounds for Can The Griz.

MSU lost to the Griz, who raised 671,707 pounds total. Holder says while the loss is hard, ultimately both communities win with this effort. MSU has won 17 of the 21 years of Can The Griz.

