BZN2021: 4th annual Film Festival set to hit screens at the Emerson Center

BOZEMAN — The BZN International Film Festival is rounding another lap, with the Fourth Annual festival taking place this weekend.

More than 100 films from Switzerland, Iran, Washington DC, and right in our backyard of Bozeman will be on display at the Emerson Center and on the Bozeman Film Festival App. Thomas Thomas is the Artistic Director for the Bozeman Film Celebration and has been dedicated to bringing a wide range of filmmakers to this year's festival.

“I strive to make a great atmosphere for viewing films, and to see films together rather than just alone in your house is a different experience. It’s a group experience, you see how everyone else in the theater is reacting,” Thomas goes on, “There’s a chance afterward to tell the filmmakers how you felt about it.”

“Humans have connected throughout history through telling stories,” Youssef says, “The beautiful product of different cultures and ethnicities coming here to Bozeman to showcase their art - Film is a way of self-expression.”

One year ago, the team brought films to the community, but purely in a virtual form. This year, a virtual element is still in play, with the Bozeman Film Festival App. With access, a viewer can obtain 60 additional films throughout the year.

The Emerson Center will play host to the 60 viewings of films throughout the weekend, kicking off with a Red Carpet Gala event, Thursday at 5pm. Bassem Youssef, a Los Angeles Comedian originally from Egypt, will be the host for the night.

Youssef just recently flew into Bozeman, stepping foot in the state of Montana for the first time and reveled in its’ beauty.

“I’ve been here for less than a day and it’s beautiful, the landscaping it’s amazing. One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been in my life. Maybe more people should come here, or well, maybe not keep it a secret and save the magic,” Youssef said.

Youssef began his comedian career in Egypt, commenting on the state media over misinformation through the Egyptian revolution.

“I was arrested and interrogated for the most incredible reason ever, ‘how to explain my jokes’ and I don’t know if they wanted that for the information or to indicate me,” Youssef said.

Following other hardships, Youssef made the move to the state of California and will be playing host to our own international film festival this Thursday.