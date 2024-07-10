BZN lands winter service to Boise

BOZEMAN — Travelers flying between Bozeman and Boise will have more options this winter.

According to a release from airport officials, Alaska Airlines has added winter seasonal non-stop service from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to Boise.

Service will be on 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. Flights will operate daily except Tuesday and Wednesday between December 19, 2024 and March 17, 2025.

The announcement is part of Alaska Airlines expanding their winter travel options with 18 new "sun and ski" routes.