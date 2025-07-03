Bystanders and first responders unable to save man after cardiac arrest at Ousel Falls

BIG SKY — The victim of a cardiac arrest incident at Ousel Falls Trailhead on June 30 has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Hammons of Kentucky.

On Monday, just after noon, the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue – Big Sky Section received a call about a man experiencing cardiac arrest with a bystander performing CPR. Emergency responders, including Search and Rescue volunteers, Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies, and personnel from the Big Sky Fire Department, quickly arrived at the scene, located approximately half a mile from the trailhead.

Numerous bystanders were present, assisting responders by escorting them to the victim and providing critical medical care, including CPR. Despite the life-saving efforts by emergency services, Hammons was transported to the trailhead, where he was pronounced dead after resuscitative measures were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Dan Springer praised the efforts of the bystanders who intervened during the emergency, noting that bystander CPR significantly increases the chances of survival following a cardiac arrest. He also expressed gratitude to the eight Search and Rescue volunteers who rapidly gathered their equipment and responded to assist in the event.

Springer extended his condolences to Hammons' family, stating, “This was a tragic and sudden event, and they are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

