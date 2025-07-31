Butte woman wants to make backyard chickens legal in city limits

At the base of a massive conifer located between a home and garage on a quiet lot on Butte's lower west side, Lucille, an Italian leghorn chicken, darts around a large fenced space with eight other hens as they look for food.

Lucille's owner crouches to feed the flock a mixture of breakfast cereal that has expired and is no longer fit for human consumption. Garrity Heier lets them peck the oats from her hands.

Heier is trying to make a Butte-Silver Bow County ordinance involving the keeping of backyard chickens more inclusive.

"I want to change the rules. I think it’s a little preposterous that we shouldn’t be allowed to keep chickens," says Heier.

Heier grew up around chickens and began raising her flock of nine hens earlier this spring when she purchased several different breeds from a local ranch supply store.

WATCH: Clucking for Change: Butte Resident Seeks to Revise Chicken Laws

Backyard Chickens in Butte: A Call for Change as Resident Advocates for New Rules

She considers her chickens beloved pets and not livestock.

"All of my chickens have old lady names. We have Lucille, Carole, Helen," says Heier. The hens are now making laps around the enclosed yard. Heier pauses to point out the others: Goldie, Etta, Dorothy, and Willa.

"They’re sustainable. They use all of your food waste. They make food themselves, and all of their waste is compostable. There are no negatives," says Heier.

Several months ago, Heier received a citation for her flock. Since that time, she has been working to change the ordinance.

"We want the ordinance to be simple. Right now, the only statute is that if you have more than 20,000 square feet, you can keep up to 25 chickens. It doesn’t specify hens or roosters. Just chickens," says Heier.

Recently, she brought ordinance changes before the Board of Animal Services, but Butte-Silver Bow’s Director of Animal Services says the changes are too complex and will need to be reworked.

"The more basic we can have it – the easier we can make it for the chicken owner and our animal control officer, the better," says Lynette Hogart, B-SB director of animal services.

Hogart says managing chickens from an animal control standpoint is difficult because the shelter is not set up to take in chickens. She also says the county only has three animal control officers, and their services are already overstressed, but the county is working on making changes to several animal ordinances.

"I would love community involvement with animal services in getting a new one written," says Heier.

She was told in an email that the next board meeting on August 5 is not open to the public.

"It’s our understanding that Montana law says that all government boards and committees need to have open public meetings. So, I’m confused, but I also don’t want to fight them," says Heier.

According to B-SB County Attorney Matt Enrooth, the August meeting is considered a work session, and no actions or new ordinances will be implemented. The results of the meeting will be brought before the public in September, and public comments will be accepted at that time.

"I just want my chickens," Heier remarks. "They add a lot to my life. I do not want to be without them."

