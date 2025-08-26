Butte students head back to school this week

BUTTE — It’s time to dust off those notebooks and sharpen those pencils as the school year begins for Butte kids this week. To ease those first-day gitters, an elementary school in Butte is giving families the opportunity to get acquainted with the school before the school year begins.

"I’m super excited and I love the teacher that I got," says fifth grader Gabriel George. He is one of about 400 students at Emerson Elementary School taking a brief tour of the facility ahead of the first day of instruction.

"I’m looking forward to learning, like, a bunch of math."

George is not the only student looking forward to math lessons.

"I feel really confident about math," says Kennedy Warner, a second grade student.

"We’re gonna learn about big numbers."

Emerson Principal Erna Gallagher says the school tour is a great opportunity to ease her students and their parents' nerves, making for a smooth transition on the first day.

"It’s much easier when they have a face to associate with in the morning when that bell rings and they’re lining up. They know who their teachers is and what they look like and where they’re taking them. It gives them that chance to really get excited for the school year," says Gallagher.

Excitement also belongs to the teachers at Emerson.

WATCH: First day back brings excitement for Butte students and teachers

Back in school for Butte

The one thing that second grade teacher Lisa Tutty looks forward to the most?

"Their smiles. Their smiles. Their excitement. That’s what excites us," says Tutty.

The first day of instruction for Butte schools is Aug. 26, while Kindergarten students will arrive at school on Sept. 2.

"I just feel like it's going to be fun and it’s going to be... The whole year is going to be super nice," says George.

