Butte-Silver Bow appeals cancellation of $20M grant from EPA

BUTTE — At the beginning of the year, Butte-Silver Bow County was awarded a $20 million grant by the Environmental Protection Agency for a community recreation center, but the grant was subsequently canceled.

Now, Butte-Silver Bow County officials say that they’re still fighting for the best interests of the community as they make an appeal.

"I think we want to fight for this because we feel like the termination was not made on grounds that will hold up, and we’re fighting that," says Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow County Community Development Director.

The grant is part of about $1.6 billion in grants that were canceled across the United States by the Trump Administration in May. Byrnes says losing funding for the rec center is disheartening.

"It’s multifunctional. It would serve the entire community. It would allow for indoor recreation. It would allow for shelter in, you know, heat or cold or wildfire smoke incidents," says Byrnes.

"It would be just a really great centerpiece for our community and just really exciting for everyone, and it’s just disheartening to have this kind of thing happen."

Along with Butte-Silver Bow’s appeal, Brynes says the county is allowed to bill the federal government for costs related to work done on the project between Jan. 13th and May 2nd.

"The total amount right now, that we have incurred, including some of the time that WET put in and their team, for the grant start-up, is about $75,000."

She says a $15 million matching grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is on hold until the final status of the grant is determined.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that if there’s a chance we can receive funding again, we will receive it."