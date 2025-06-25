Butte-Silver Bow animal shelter joins No-Kill Ranks, saving over 90% of animals

Butte – The Butte-Silver Bow Animal Shelter has reached a significant milestone, achieving no-kill status in 2024. According to the annual data report from Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter successfully saved 90% or more of the dogs and cats that entered its facility last year.

"This achievement is the result of hard work from our dedicated shelter staff, Animal Control Officers, volunteers, and foster families," said Lynette Hogart, Animal Services Manager. "Additionally, the continued support from our community has been crucial in our mission to save pets' lives. We are committed to maintaining no-kill status and will continue our efforts to ensure the well-being of animals in our care."

The shelter attributes its success to several key programs. The Foster-to-Adopt initiative allows animals to stay in loving homes while awaiting spay or neuter procedures, reducing their time in the shelter. The “Date with a Dog” program enables individuals to take a dog home for a few hours or even a weekend to see how the pet fits into their lives.

Changes to shelter accessibility have also played a role. The facility now welcomes visitors without requiring appointments, making it easier for the public to engage with the shelter. Collaborative relationships with other local shelters have allowed for the transfer of animals that may not have been adopted, giving them a new chance at finding homes.

Best Friends Animal Society, a prominent national organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters, recognizes the Butte-Silver Bow Animal Shelter's achievement as a commendable step forward. The organization believes this model can be replicated by other shelters across the country.

For more information about the Butte-Silver Bow Animal Shelter, visit their website.

