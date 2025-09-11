Butte health department raises awareness for 988 Hotline

BUTTE — Montana has some of the highest suicide rates in the nation, but despite a move to eliminate resources for a particularly vulnerable section of the population by the national organization in charge of a hotline designed to help prevent suicide, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says that the 988 Hotline is equipped to help all members of the community who are in crisis.

"Just one person that affirms you are okay exactly as you are, you are loved, you are wanted here. You are needed here," says Heidi Doxey, the president of the Butte Pride Foundation.

Doxey says a decision by the U.S. government's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in July, to eliminate direct services for LGBTQ+ individuals in crisis — known as Option 3 — could be harmful to those calling the 988 Hotline.

"Particularly for queer youth, one affirming adult can reduce suicide rates significantly," Doxey

Data compiled by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services shows that for decades Montana has been leading the nation in suicide rates.

"We are three times the national average for suicidality among youth and young adults specifically, which is astronomically high. It’s in the top five, and for LGBTG youth, the rate is four times that. We don’t want dead kids. We want your kids here and we want then to feel loved and accepted as they are," says Doxey.

Picture: Suicide Data in United States (credit: Montana Department of Health & Human Services)

Montana Department of Health & Human Services

In a press release from SAMHSA the organization said, "On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ (sic) youth services, also known as the “Press 3 option,” to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option."

According to SAMHSA the option for LGBTQ+ individuals calling 988 was a pilot program in fiscal year 2022 and was included in an omnibus congressional directive for fiscal year 2023 for $29.7 million to fund specialized services. In 2024 the funding increased to $33 million and according to SAMHSA in June 2025 "more than $33 million in funds have been spent to support the sub-networks, fully expanding the monies allocated for 988 Lifeline LGB+ sub-network services."

SAMHSA goes on to say in the press release that everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress.

WATCH: 988 outreach and LGBTQ+ support in Montana

Butte health department raises awareness for 988 Hotline

As the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department rolls out a new campaign to bring awareness, the behavioral health coordinator says the Gallatin-based 988 call center is equipped to help everyone who calls.

The county health department is seeking artists to help spread the message about mental health services, saying 988 can be utilized long before someone actually experiences crisis and counselors are available to help guide individuals through emotional trauma, financial stress and even food insecurity issues.

B-SB Health Department is accepting artwork that raises awareness for the mental health hotline that "breaks the stigma around reaching out for help" and it is open to all ages.

B-SB says completed poster art can be submitted to bhlac@bsb.mt.gov or drop the art off at the health department at 25 W. Front Street in Butte.

Picture: Art poster contest (Credit: Butte-Silver Bow Health Department)

The Butte Health Department

"Any community member, regardless of sexual orientation or race or religion, is safe in calling our 988 call center. Our 988 call centers are highly trained and culturally sensitive," says Bill Deavel, of Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department.

Deavel says the 988 Hotline is a resource for anyone who is struggling with difficult issues including financial difficulties, food insecurity, mental health issues as well as issues facing the LGBTQ community.

Doxey says the are resources here in the Mining City for the LGBTQ+ community and those resources can be found at the Butte Pride Foundation website. She says another option is to utilize live chats and calls through The Trevor Project, a national organization that offers crisis services 24/7 daily.

"You are loved. You are welcome here. There are resources here in Butte for you and you are not alone," says Doxey.