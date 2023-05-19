Buff City Soap Bozeman shares how products are made

Plant-based, simple ingredient, handmade products are Buff City Soap’s mission.

Buff City Soap Bozeman opened in December 2021. The store offers products like bar soap, laundry soap, foaming hand soap, and bath bombs.

Manager of Buff City Soap Bozeman, Karla Visser, says the most popular item is what started it all – the laundry soap. Bar soaps and shower oils are also popular among customers which she says helps with Montana’s dry climate.

Visser’s favorite item is the shower fizzies, which she says leave the bathroom smelling wonderful.

A unique service available for customers includes parties for making soap, shower fizzies, and bath bombs.

Buff City Soap has a ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ program where you can save $1 on laundry soap, foaming hand soap, and epsom salts by bringing in your empty container for a refill.

“If you have not been in, you’re missing out. Come in and get some great smells. We do offer you a sample of either our laundry soap or our bar soap if do come in and visit us,” Visser said. “You’ll walk away smelling great and feeling great.”

Watch the bath bomb-making process below: