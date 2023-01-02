Bozeman Public Schools superintendent shares formal budget reduction recommendations

BOZEMAN — The BSD7 Board of Trustees will discuss the superintendent’s budget recommendations on January 9, 2023.

Superintendent, Casey Bertram, recommends reducing the K-12 general fund budget by $4.1 million.

According to a release, the superintendent’s recommendations were guided to a large degree by the work and recommendations of the board budget committee.

The superintendent is not recommending the closure of an elementary school but does recommend eliminating the Bozeman Charter School.

The superintendent also recommends reducing central office administration, gifted program staffing, and certified staffing.

Click here to view the superintendent’s formal recommendations for the BSD7 Board of Trustees to consider.

A survey is available for feedback on the preliminary budget reduction recommendations. A FAQ document is also available regarding the budget reduction recommendations.

Feedback from the survey will be shared with BSD7 trustees as public comment. Public comments can be emailed to trustees@bsd7.org or by attending the board meeting on January 9, 2023.

Below is a list of staff forums and office hours available for questions and feedback:

K-12 Staff Forum: Jan. 4, 4:00-5:30 pm, BHS South Cafeteria



CJMS “Office Hours”: Jan. 2, 3:45-4:30 pm, CJMS Cafeteria



BHS “Office Hours”: Jan. 3, 7:45-8:30 am, D210/211



GHS “Office Hours”: Jan. 5, 7:45-8:30 am, GHS Commons



SMS “Office Hours”: Jan. 5, 3:45-4:30 pm, SMS Library



A community forum will take place on January 4, 2023, from 6-8 PM at BHS south cafeteria.