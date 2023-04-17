Bridger Creek Golf Course to have latest opening in 30 years

For 30 years, people have flocked to the Bridger Creek Golf Course in Bozeman to get the rust off their clubs once the snow melts.

However, people looking to hit the green this year are finding nothing but snow.

“People always ask, ‘when are ya gonna open?’ and I say, ‘We’ll be open the second — the second it’s ready,” said the head green keeper at Bridger Creek, Dane Gamble.

Before Bridger Creek Golf Course opened 30 years ago, Gamble was out there taking care of the green.

“We have to take our stakes down and get everything cleaned up, we also like to cut fresh holes as soon as possible,” said Gamble.

But the snow is keeping Gamble from getting any of that done.

“There’s not much I can do to get ready outside,” said Gamble.

The PGA director of golf at the course, Mark Holiday says usually they’re open by late March or the first of April.

“We’ve been open for 30 years and this will be our latest opening,” said Holiday.

All they can do is wait for the snow to melt. Holiday says the exact date they’ll be open is still up in the air and that the delayed opening is affecting them financially.

“It certainly doesn’t help us financially,” said Holiday. “We’re just like farmers and ranchers in that we’re weather dependent on a lot of things.”

Gamble said he’s being patient with mother nature as the snow slowly melts away.

“All mother nature needs to do is melt the snow, and we’ll be ready for golfers,” said Gamble.

Golfers who are usually taking advantage of their season passes around this time…

“They aren’t very happy because they want to get out here,” said Holiday. “But we want them to be able to get out here and play too.”

Once the snow melts a little bit more and golfers are welcome back at Bridger Creek, Gamble still has some work to do out on the green.

But…

“They’ll come out and play almost regardless of the conditions,” said Gamble. “If they can find their golf ball, they’re ready to go.”