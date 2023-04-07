Bridger Bowl set to close April 9, visitors say season was fantastic

Bridger Bowl is closing on April 9. Skiers and staff recap how this season went.

“It's been very good and there's a lot of powder,” said a young Joseph Hudson.

Joseph Coucke comes to Bridger Bowl with his mom and sister as much as possible, especially since they only have a few days left.

His younger sister, Joanna Rene Coucke said, “We try to get out a lot so that when it closes we’ve had lots of fun and have some fun next year.”

Bridger Bowl Marketing and Communication Director Erin O’Connor says April 9 was their projected closing day. Even though there’s still a lot of snow, they aren’t extending the season because of the weather.

“We do have a lot of snow, as you can see, but the temperatures are supposed to get really warm over the weekend and that makes it a little bit less predictable for the snow and wet slides,” said O'Connor.

At the Alpine Weather Station, Bridger Bowl has received around 252 inches of snow this year, which O’Connor says is definitely more than the past couple of seasons. She also says they’re on the brink of a new milestone.

“We are definitely on target to break a record. Our record was in 2018, 19 and we had about 291,000 skiers,” said O'Connor. “It's been a fantastic season. The fact that we were able to open on time and then just stay open all winter long was fantastic.”

Joseph and Joanna Rene's mother, Chelsea Coucke, agrees.

“It's been an amazing season," said Chelsea. "We've had a lot of really good snow days. A couple that we didn't get here until almost 10:00 or 11 because the traffic was so long, everybody wanted to get out.”

Just because the ski area is closed, doesn’t mean people can't still enjoy Bridger Bowl.

“So as soon as we close, we will end up giving the mountain back to the people and they can start skinning up,” said O'Connor.

Sunday is Bridger Bowls' last day, and they'll be hosting an Easter sunrise service and a kid's Easter egg hunt.