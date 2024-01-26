Bridger Bowl celebrates 69th anniversary with birthday bash, special deals

BOZEMAN — Bridger Bowl is celebrating its 69th birthday bash on Friday, and skiers couldn't be more excited to get these celebrations underway.

One skier says, "I took the day off of work with my one-and-a-half-year-old son here for his second time ever skiing, and we are just going to party all night long to celebrate Bridger Bowl."

Another skier says, "We're going to go probably hit some ridges over there. It should be a good time."

On Friday, lift tickets were only $30 with special apres deals and live music at the Jim Bridger Lodge.

Marketing and Communications Director Erin O'Connor says even if you missed the celebrations on Friday, Bridger Bowl is still a great place to come ski even with the lack of snowfall.

"The base is still holding up exceptionally well. I think the cold temperatures at night have helped us a lot. Luckily, it is supposed to get warmer in the forecast," says O'Connor, "But I mean, look at this day, it's gorgeous. How can you not want to come out and ski in the sunshine?"