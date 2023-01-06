Bridger Bowl booming: Students rather hit the slopes, than the books

At Bridger Bowl, skiers say the conditions are just right, with fresh powder on the ground. If I were a student on a day like this, I might have to take a “sick day”.

“'I usually hit em’ with the old ‘I have a doctor’s appointment I forgot about…and it’s this afternoon’,” said Z Komanecky who was out at Bridger Bowl today with his two friends, Braden Simms and Josh Jones. They are all MSU students who have been skiing Bridger Bowl for years.

“It’s a good time,” said Jones.

“It’s fun, it’s steep, and Big Sky is way too expensive,” said Komanecky.

“The lift lines aren’t that long either,” said Simms.

The friends say powder days are hard to resist.

“Anytime there’s snow and we’re not working you gotta get out,” said Komanecky. “I woke up, looked out my window, saw a good three inches, got stoked, and called the boys.”

They have some time before they must return to school since they’re on break, but they say sometimes you have to sacrifice going to class for a perfect day of skiing.

“We’re still getting good grades, having a great time getting our degrees, but sometimes you’ve just gotta shred,” said Komanecky.

The friends aren’t the only ones out enjoying Bridger Bowl today.

According to the Bridger Bowl marketing team, they had about 3,600 guests skiing today.

Driving along this afternoon, the parking lot was packed. The marketing team is reminding people to park one door apart.

For those who don’t want to spend time searching for a parking spot on a busy day, there is a free bus that leaves from MSU and the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

As for the group of friends, they say they’ll keep coming to Bridger Bowl no matter how busy because of the convenience, fun times, and great terrain.

“Shout out to Bridger Bowl,” said Simms.