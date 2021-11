BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Bridge Department will close a section of Williams Road East just west of Yankee Creek Road for a bridge replacement over the West Gallatin Canal, also known as the Kleinschmidt Canal.

The closure will be in effect from 7 am on November 17 and continue through November 24. All vehicle traffic must use an alternate route during construction.

Please contact the department at 406-582-3250 with any questions.