BozemanTrump Rally: Merch tents are popping up and supporters' spirits are running high

BOZEMAN — If you’re driving around Bozeman you've probably noticed a few merchandise tents popping up. And that's because former president Donald Trump is coming to town on Friday.

I spoke to some locals about how they're getting excited about the rally. Two women told me they were extremely excited. Another woman told me, “I just love Trump, and I love Bozeman. And I’m really happy that he’s here”.

It’s been 6 years since former president Donald Trump’s last appearance in Bozeman. He’s recently announced a rally this upcoming Friday, August 9th, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at MSU.

“I think everyone’s got their flags out. I’ve seen a lot more Trump stickers everywhere, a lot more flags” says one local.

You’ve also probably noticed a few Trump merchandise stands popping up around town. So, I decided to stop at one I noticed off Main Street.

“Business has been pretty good. A lotta people are excited, a lotta people saying ‘Oh we’re going to tailgate. We’re happy we’re going to see Trump’. I’m happy to see him everywhere he goes, I'll be there” says Bobby Jones.

Bobby is from North Carolina. He tells me for the last 5 years, he and his uncle have traveled everywhere Trump goes, setting up their merch tents along the way.

I asked Bobby what the energy has been like with people coming to his stand. He told me, “The energy’s been 75/25 % chance. Some people want me here, some people don’t."

Which I noticed as I stood by these roadside popup tents while passing drivers shouted a mix of positive, and negative words.

I stopped at another stand on 19th Ave. where I ran into Carol, the president of Gallatin County Republican Women. She tells me about 50 members of the group will be working the rally this Friday, so I asked Carol what she’s hoping to see at the event.

“I think we’re going to see lines of people who are supporting President Trump. And I’ve noticed it’s not just Republicans. It’s Republicans, it’s libertarians, it’s Democrats, it’s a lot of different people coming together to support this man”

Angle and Katherine, who are both excited to attend the rally on Friday, are also hoping for a peaceful event

“This is a free country, we should support who we want to support without hating. Just be excited about your candidate. That’s the most important thing. No hating just love” says Angle.

And if you’re not attending the Trump rally, you can watch the event on our MTN station over the air and streaming at KBZK and KXLF .com.

