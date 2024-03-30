BOZEMAN — Curious art fans will have until April 14th at the Story Mansion - you can come experience Cabinets of Curiosity.

It's a local immersive art experience that children and adults can enjoy.

"You get to see the really cool things that people make," says eight-year-old Brooklyn Fay.

Random Acts of Silliness is hosting Cabinets of Curiosity, an art installation including 9 decorated cabinets by 10 artists from Bozeman, Billings, and Butte.

Bozeman's Random Acts of Silliness hosts new set installation at Story Mansion

"The sort of idea behind it is that it's this mysterious collector society of these imaginary collectors who created these cabinets, which were actually made by real Montana artists," says Anna Visscher.

Chief Shennanigans Officer with Random Acts of Silliness, Anna Visscher, says this is the second time they’ve hosted the exhibit and the turnout has been great.

"So far we've had 2,000 visitors since we opened and we anticipate at least 10,000 by the end," says Visscher.

She says working with these artists is one of her favorite parts of her job

"We work really closely with them and it's a collaboration. It's different than maybe a gallery show where we say, 'Go paint some paintings and hang them on the wall.' It just makes me so happy to see what they've accomplished," says Visscher.

For Brooklyn Fay, these artists are making magic come to life.

"There's lots of cool things, like lots of things that you discover about fairies," says Fay.

It's free to attend the installation, and you can find their hours by clicking https://www.randomactsofsilliness.com/cabinets-of-curiosity-2024

