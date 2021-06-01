Bozeman's Music on Main back for 17th year

BOZEMAN — So many things were canceled or postponed in 2020 because of COVID, but one popular Bozeman event is back.

“We are planning on having Music on Main 2021, so we are very excited," said Ellie Staley with the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. "Things will be a little bit different this year.”

For the last 16 years, not including 2020, Music on Main has brought thousands together to celebrate - and well - to show how close the community is.

“We understand that work, life balance is important," said Staley. "Community events are a great way to get the community together.”

There will be several changes to this year’s event, but one thing that WON’T change is the food vendors.

“A lot of people show up, thousands of people, so it’s definitely good for business,” said Pita Pit owner, Patrick Behler.

And organizers want to make sure having food trucks and vendors are also good for public health.

“In regards to food trucks, they’ll be working very closely with the health department to make sure their food service, their regulations are within what they suggest and within their parameters,” said Staley.

Music on Main is on Thursday evenings from June 29th until August 17th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

“People love it. You know, it’s just something to do," said Behler. "It’s not quite the weekend, you know, middle of the week, and it’s just before Friday comes around, and it’s always been a real hit.”

The food will be there, but you may notice a few things missing.

“We will have a little bit less seating within the event area this year, due to really a lack of resources and to make sure things stay clean and have a little more room to spread out," said Staley. "We are not going to have the bleachers and tables and chairs this year.”

While there are some changes, organizers believe the heart of the event will remain the same.

“Music on Main really is Bozeman’s favorite community event," said Staley. "It’s free to the public. There is live music. There are food vendors, kids' activities.”

For more details or if you have any unanswered questions, visit here.

