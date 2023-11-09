Bozeman’s Matt Ulrich, member of Super Bowl-winning Colts team, dead at 41

BOZEMAN — Matt Ulrich, a member of the Super Bowl XLI-winning Indianapolis Colts who lived and worked in Bozeman, has died at 41 years old, according to Scripps Station WRTV.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Ulrich’s death on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

After playing football at Northwestern University, Ulrich signed with the Colts as a rookie in 2005 and made ten appearances in two seasons as an offensive linesman, according to WRTV.

In Bozeman, Ulrich worked as Chief Growth Officer with Profitable Ideas Exchange, according to the company's website.

No information about his death has been released.