Bozeman's Help Center celebrating 50 years of service

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin Valley community staple is coming up on a big day.

On Monday, the Help Center in Bozeman will be celebrating 50 years of serving residents through crisis counseling, information, outreach and support.

Since March 22, 1971, the Help Center has been open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They say it’s been a wonderful past 50 years.

“We have added programs, grown with the needs of our community, and so I think just the fact that we are… we’re still here. We’re still thriving. We’re still meeting needs in the community. We’re just celebrating the fact that we made it for 50 years,” said Mandy St. Aubyn with the Help Center.

The Help Center’s big day is Monday, and they’re kicking off festivities with a “50 for 50” fundraising campaign that aims to raise $50,000 within the next 5 months.

