Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to lift the curtain on renovations

BOZEMAN — John Ludin from Bozeman's Ellen Theatre says there have been challenges over the past two years, thanks in part to a pandemic, but there are some positives that have happened at the historic theater on Main Street.

Because the building was closed, the Ellen has undergone a major renovation. New paint, structure reinforcement, and a brand new look to the lobby highlight that effort. Ludin says on Wednesday night, guests will once again be allowed in, with safety measures being taken, to see the new look and to once again experience the Ellen.

MTN NEWS

The Bozeman Film Society will be showing “In The Heights’. Ludin says one critic is saying this film must be seen on the largest screen possible.

Ludin says for a full lineup of events coming up at The Ellen, head over to the website: theellentheatre.org. He says you can also call the box office for tickets to tomorrow night's screening or any other upcoming event at (406) 585-5885.

