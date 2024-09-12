Bozeman's Bridgercare expands, offering infertility treatment among other new services

BOZEMAN — You may know Bridgercare for its reproductive and sexual healthcare services, but the clinic has expanded to include even more services, including infertility, erectile dysfunction, and menopause care.

Doctor Melissa Casper at Bozeman’s Bridgercare wants to get the word out about these services.

She says infertility care can be difficult to access in the Gallatin Valley and that the clinic can provide more accessible—and even more affordable—help for those struggling.

"As a small nonprofit clinic, we're really excited to be able to provide these services as affordably as possible. We also have easy access to our clinic," says Casper. "It doesn't take long to get an appointment here, which is not the case for a lot of other places in the valley. And in addition to that, we have a sliding fee scale that can help with the costs of some of these services for those that need it."

She says ease of access to services like these are important because for those struggling with infertility, time is of the essence.

For a full list of services, including menopause and erectile dysfunction care, visit the Bridgercare website.