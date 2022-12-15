Bozeman's Avery Allen commits to South Dakota State as he shoots for fourth wrestling title

BOZEMAN — Coming into his fourth and final season as a Bozeman Hawk, senior Avery Allen has a chance to do something less than fourty Montana high school wrestlers have done — win four state titles. The only other Bozeman Hawk to do so is Leif Schroeder, now at the University of Iowa.

“I mean, it's on my mind knowing what I can do,” Allen said. “But, I just got to keep one match at a time and kind of just preparing myself.”

Allen recently committed to compete at the next level as he’ll head to Brookings, South Dakota, to wrestle for South Dakota State University, an up-and-coming program that sent four qualifiers to the NCAA Division I Championships last year.

“There was a lot that went into the decision, the coaching on my visit there and just, they're great to me,” Allen said of South Dakota State. “It's a new up-and-coming program with young guys.”

Now that the recruiting process is complete, Allen can focus on making his senior year one for the record books.

“It's pretty long and it's hard making a decision,” Allen said of the recruiting process. “I'm glad that I can now just focus on senior year wrestling.”

Allen will wrestle at 145 this year after winning a state title at 152 last season.

