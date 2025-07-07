Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw record high travel numbers this weekend

If you’re taking to the skies this weekend you might want to consider getting to the airport a little bit earlier than usual.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is expecting to see record-high travel numbers over the 4th of July weekend. An estimated 26,000 to 28,000 people will pass through their gates. This marks a significant surge compared to previous years, according to the airport's Chief Executive Officer Brian Sprenger. Here is what he recommends for the busy travel season.

WATCH: Record Travel Surge Expected at Bozeman Airport This 4th of July Weekend

“We certainly recommend people showing up early for their flights. And understand that we’re also under construction,” says Sprenger. “So that means congestion is going to be a little bit higher than what we would normally like. So we ask for a little bit of patience as people are working through the crowds during these peak periods through the summer”.

The airport is undergoing a multimillion-dollar construction project, which you can learn more about on our website. Between construction and high volumes of travelers, it’ll be a busy weekend for BZN.