Bozeman woman dies in motorcycle crash

BOZEMAN — A 21-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash with another vehicle in Bozeman on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer said on social media the crash occurred near the intersection of Stucky Road and Cottonwood Road.

Springer identified the woman driving the motorcycle as 21-year-old Ava Tolliver of Bozeman. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries and the manner ruled accidental.

Tolliver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the post. The Montana Highway Patrol also investigated the incident.

Sheriff Springer extended his office's "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ava Tolliver."

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.