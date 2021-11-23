Bozeman weighing offers on Fire Station 1 as Public Safety Center moves forward

Out with the old and in with the new as the City of Bozeman prepares to open its new Public Safety Center on Rouse Avenue. Now, the city is considering offers to sell the historic Fire Station 1.

“It's bittersweet; it was built in the 60s. I worked my whole career at the fire department in that building, so it does have this—a little bit of nostalgia to it, but we have definitely outgrown it,” said Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn.

The city had budgeted $2.5 million for the sale of the fire station, and now as the Public Safety Center nears completion, offers to buy the property have come to the city.

“We received 6 offers; they are all different,” said Winn.

Winn says some of the offers the city has received include affordable housing components; this is due to a change in the bond when it was put forth to voters.

“The city commission made an addendum to the sale of that property that allows us to consider affordable housing projects,” said Winn.

The deadline for offers was Nov. 8, and now the city is processing those before it goes to the City Commission for approval.

“You need City Commission approval for the disposal of any city-owned property,” Winn said.

As the process heads to the commissioners, the public will be invited to give input on what becomes of the property.

“It's a pretty public process; there are no secrets in any of this,” said Winn.

In the meantime, city officials are looking toward new facilities for Bozeman firefighters.

“We are looking forward to the new home of the Bozeman Fire Department in the new Public Safety Center,” Winn said.

Fire Station 1 is set to close its doors one last time in the summer of 2022.