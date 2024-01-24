Bozeman to host Spartan Race for the first time, bringing economic boost to the city

BOZEMAN — This summer, athletes from around the world will come to Crosscut Mountain Sports Center to compete in Bozeman’s first-ever hosting of the Spartan Race.

"This year it’s going to be held May 30th through June 2nd. It will bring about 10,000 to 11,000 visitors, so a lot of international travelers. The Yellowstone International Airport—it’ll be a busy time for them," says Briana Wolfe, director of tourism and sales for the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Bozeman Chamber, the event offers a significant, long-lasting boost to Bozeman’s economy.

"You’re looking at seven to ten million dollars of an economic impact with that many people able to come in," says Bozeman Chamber of Commerce CEO Daryl Schliem.

The Spartan Race is known for its challenging obstacles and commitment to pushing physical and mental limits. For the last decade, Montana’s race has taken place in Bigfork, but now the Bozeman Chamber is excited to take on a 10-year partnership with the event.

"To have different businesses and events advocate for event sponsorship, that helps promote tourism and community engagement as a whole," says Wolfe.

Chamber officials say local hotels, businesses, and restaurants will all benefit from this partnership—from increased tourism to even job creation.

Wolfe says, "We do plan on having race stations set up at the Crosscut Mountain. As well as some food trucks. So, people will be able to watch the event throughout and we’re excited."

As challengers prepare to conquer Montana’s wild beauty, businesses across the county are expected to reap the economic benefits of this event.

For more information, and how to sign up, visit the Spartan Race website.