Bozeman teacher takes helicopter ride into retirement, fulfilling long-time wish

BOZEMAN — For 31 years, a Bozeman teacher at Morning Star Elementary has been inspiring young minds.

But after a long run, she’s finally taking off in a pretty unique way.

Wendy McCullough has been teaching first grade at Morning Star Elementary in the same classroom since 1992.

“I started teaching when the walls went up in the school when it was built,” said McCullough.

In that time, she says she’s seen many things. But the most important?

“Is watching students grow, learn to believe in themselves, and know they can do hard things,” said McCullough.

After 31 years, it’s time for McCullough to fly.

“I’ve always said on my last day of teaching that I wanna go out in a helicopter,” said McCullough.

So that’s exactly what she did.

Morning Star students gathered to watch McCullough soar away.

They waved and cheered, but her colleagues and friends say it wasn’t easy saying goodbye.

“We’re really gonna miss her,” said Torri Dean Atkins.

Atkins is a first-grade teacher who shares a hallway with Mccullough. She says it’ll be an adjustment not working alongside McCullough.

“As a fellow teacher she’s been a great mentor and one of my best friends,” said McCullough. “She’s one of the first people to get here and last person to leave.”

McCullough says it’s time for her next adventure.

“I’m really excited for chapter two,” said McCullough.

But even so…

“It’s going to be hard to say goodbye…bittersweet,” said McCollough.