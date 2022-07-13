Bozeman Swim Center's future reopening looking hopeful, city officials say

Since the closure of the Bozeman Swim Center in May, many families have had to relocate to other swim centers such as Bogert Pool and Lewis and Clark.

“We highly used the swim center pool, it’s been really inconvenient to have it closed,” says Jeneal Bergman of Bozeman.

Bergman is just another resident that has been frustrated with the closure of the Bozeman Swim Center.

Save Our Pool has been popping up all over Bozeman with signs at many street corners. This organization is helping put some pressure on reopening the pool as fast as possible for the community. Jon Henderson, Strategic Services Director of Bozeman, understands and has heard their message loud and clear.

“It’s a grassroots community group that’s formed to help encourage this conversation and dialogue with our elected officials,” Henderson said.

With the pool closure, Henderson and the City of Bozeman are working diligently to get the swim center to its former glory. He is well aware of the community disruption this closure has caused.

“Since the pool closed we very much understand the disruption that this is causing for the local swim clubs and the community at large,” he said. “And for the last several weeks now, we have received a number of public comments through weekly commission meetings and written record. We’ve heard loud and clear from a wide variety of groups.”

When the pool was first closed due to structural issues, there was a lot of uncertainty whether or not it would be able to reopen. Henderson is optimistic for the return of the swim center.

He says, “we’re confident at this point that we’ll be able to find a solution. We’re going to be working over the next month to finalize designs and provide design drawings to a bidding community and hoping to find a local contractor that’s willing to take the job.”

Not only is the potential to reopen the swim center looking great, but another facility might also be underway in the near future.

“Once we are able to find a solution and reopen that swim center, we are going full press on a larger facility on the west side of town, which were hoping to bring to voters next fall” stated Henderson.

Henderson also shared how much he and his team understand the community’s frustrations and hoped to get the swim center back on its feet soon.

“We fully understand the disruption and anxiety that this has created within the community, but we’re working tirelessly to exhaust every opportunity and option,” he said.