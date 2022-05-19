Bozeman Swim Center closes to the public to assess needed repairs

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Swim Center will be closed to the public until further notice effective Thursday, May 19th.

Work has begun ahead of improvements to the Swim Center approved by voters in November 2021. One of the major planned improvements is the replacement of the HVAC system to circulate and regulate air within the building. Ahead of the installation of the new HVAC system, inspections were conducted within the roof system leading to further structural analysis that identified issues with the integrity of the building.

As a precaution, the building will be closed to the public effective immediately until the facility can be repaired. Additional work is currently underway to inform a process for completing the necessary repairs.

In a press release, the Aquatics Division stated it will now shift focus to providing extended services to the public at Bogert Pool. “We recognize the impact of this closure on Swim Center users and groups," said Parks & Recreation Director Mitch Overton. "Thank you for your patience as we prioritize public safety and gather more information on the needed repairs.”